The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, to head the party panel that will probe the performance of the party in the 2019 presidential election, other elections including the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, while reading the communique of the 89th NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday, said the Secretary of the committee was Dr Emmanuel Agbo. He listed other members to include Babangida Aliyu and Senator Istifanus Gyang (North-Central), Sule Lamido, and Tanimu Turaki (North-West), Yakubu Dogora, and Hassan Baduje (North-East), Austin Okpara and Senator Stella Omu (South-South), and Francis Nwaifuru and Austine Nnamani (South-East).

He stated that the party was waiting to hear from justices at the Supreme Court on its appeal for the review of the apex court’s judgment on Imo State which sacked its 2019 Imo State governorship election, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

He also said NEC agreed to express concern in other elections in relations to the weight of evidence. The other elections are the presidential, Osun, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina governorship elections.

He also said the party would ensure free, fair and credible primaries.

Ologbondiyan said, “NEC also resolved that members should abide by the rules that guide the congresses. We must do everything in a manner that must guarantee free, fair, and credible congresses and that our irreducible minimum is the presidential congress of the party which held in Port Harcourt.”

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, on Thursday raised the alarm that Nigeria was sliding into bankruptcy.

He stated that Nigeria was in a bad shape, adding that the economic policies of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari were inflicting more hardship on Nigerians.





Speaking during the 89th emergency PDP National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, Secondus also said Buhari appeared not to be in control of governance.

He said, “Our country is in a very bad shape, the populace are groaning in pains and the government’s response is heaping of further pains on them. This country is sliding into bankruptcy.

“Amidst the frightening insecurity accompanied by mass killings that have set fears on the people, what you get from government is multiple tariffs, Value Added Tax etc and continued indulgences in lies and propaganda.

“The truth about this country is that Nigerians don’t really know who is in charge. It appears that governance is on autopilot with government agencies in a free world harassing and intimidating perceived enemies.”

Secondus also said Nigeria was still at the crossroads due to the alleged inept leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The PDP National Chairman also claimed that Boko Haram insurgency had returned fully in the North-East.

He also commended the Supreme Court for its judgment which led to the swearing in of the PDP Duoye Diri as Bayelsa State governor. He also commended Diri for his efforts to reconcile members of the PDP in the state.

He applauded the apex court for accepting the application of the PDP and its 2019 Imo State governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha. He also said the party would ensure that its congresses in 26 states would be rancour-free.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, called for inclusiveness in the congresses, adding that the party must ensure that the congresses we are transparent, free and fair.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, urged the PDP to avoid the mistake of the APC in Zamfara State in the conduct of its primaries.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the PDP senators would continue to lead vibrant opposition and ensure that they keep Buhari and his government on their toes.