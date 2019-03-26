<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bauchi State Governor-elect, Senator Bala Muhammad, has pledged to run an efficient and transparent government that would engage all stakeholders in order to hold his administration accountable

Bala made the promise at a special broadcast shortly after he was declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.

He noted that to find a lasting solution to some of the challenges militating against the progress and development of the state, he would launch a pro-business, pro-market, agriculture and economic revolution in addition to restoring the glory of all educational institutions in the state.

According to him, the incoming government is determined to give citizens of the state a better prospect and greater opportunity by reducing poverty and empowering them in the areas of agriculture, education, urban and rural infrastructure among others things.

The governor-elect lamented that the outgoing administration did not fulfil its promises and pledged not to leave the state in the hands of those who lack vision, motivation and the capacity to drive the change required.

Senator Bala, therefore, thanked members of his party, the People’s Democratic Party, religious and community leaders for their support for his victory, and remarked that he would soon engage officials of the outgoing administration for a successful transition.

It would be recalled that Senator Mohammad won the election with 515,113 votes against the APC candidate and incumbent Governor Abubakar who polled 500,625 votes while the PRP candidate, Professor Ali Pate, polled 46,326 votes.