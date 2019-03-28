<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Bauchi State governor-elect, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has raised the alarm that the outgoing Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, is allegedly planning to award spurious contracts worth N4 billion and recruit about 8,000 teachers before transition with a view to leaving financial burden to him when he takes over.

Speaking with journalists Thursday through his spokesperson, Dr Ladan Salihu, the governor-elect lamented that the actions are allegedly designed to sabotage and cripple the incoming administration.

According to him, “While we do not question the authority of the present administration to award contracts and make financial transactions for the day-to-day running of the government, it beats the imagination that instead of focusing on closing its books, the outgoing government has chosen the dishonourable option of emptying the treasury and over-burdening the people with enormous debts again.”

Salihu, who pointed out that Abubakar sacked 2,000 traditional district heads when he took over in 2015 on the ground that the state had financial challenges, wondered why the governor would employ new staff at the expiration of his tenure.

He further alleged that the state assets were being carted away by officials of the outgoing government, warning that his administration would conduct a thorough capital inventory and forensic audit of all financial transactions carried out by the outgoing government.

Efforts to get reactions from Abubakar’s spokespersons proved abortive as the telephones of the Commissioner for Information and that of Special Adviser, Media to the governor were off.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect, Mohammed, has approved the formation of the Transition and Inauguration committees for his inauguration.

This was disclosed in a statement by his spokesperson and head of Transition Media Team, Salihu, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Transition Committee will be headed by Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba, Alhaji Aminu Yapeco will be the Deputy Chairman, while Alhaji Umar Barau Ningi will serve as the secretary.

The Inauguration Committee has Senator Abdul Ningi as Chairman with Alhaji Tanko Dutse as Deputy Chairman, while Alhaji Maula Aliyu will serve as the Secretary.

The Transition Media Team will be headed by Salihu, while Alhaji Maigari Khanna will serve as his Deputy.

According to the statement, the Transition Secretariat will be headed by Mr. Sama’ila Burga, and Prof. Sani Malami as Deputy Head.

The statement added that the appointments are with immediate effect and that details of the committee will be announced at a later date.

