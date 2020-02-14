<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has congratulated the incoming governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on their victory at the Supreme Court.

The governor who was the Chairman, Bayelsa Campaign Council in the concluded governorship election in the state, ‪thanked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) family for giving him the opportunity to served in that capacity.





Mohammed in a press statement issued by his Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Muazu Bauchi, described the victory as a defining judgement and a triumph for Bayelsa state.

“‪I thank the PDP family for the opportunity to have served as the Chairman, Bayelsa Campaign Council in the recently concluded governorship election in Bayelsa State. And most especially, I congratulate the incoming governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on their victory at the Supreme Court,” he said.