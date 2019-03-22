



The Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Garbi Mohammed Akuyam, has resigned his appointment.

In a copy of the resignation letter obtained by newsmen, the former Commissioner said he is compelled to resign in view of recent developments and political realities of present day Bauchi State.

Hon. Garba Saki was the Director General of the campaign team of Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, in 2015.