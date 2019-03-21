



The National Peace Committee-led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Wednesday, appealed to stakeholders in Bauchi state to calm their supporters in the wake of the halted collation of result for the March 9 governorship election.

The committee also told them to urge their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully as they await the outcome of a recent order from the Federal High Court in Abuja halting the collation of result.

The court had restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from resuming collation of result for Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, the only LGA left to be announced.

The former Head of State, who was represented by a member and Deputy Director of The Kukah Centre, Duke Anoemuah, gave the advice during a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders on the peaceful 2019 elections for governorship and State House of Assembly.

During the meeting, Abubakar called on all political actors to preach a message of peace to their followers to comport themselves and prevent resentment that could result to violence.

“This meeting is geared to reinforce peace, the message of peace and to implore actors and their supporters to accept the outcome of the results of various levels of the electioneering process.

“It would help to strengthen mutual confidence among politicians and to encourage peaceful resolution of all election- related disputes with utmost regard to the rule of law and the due process,“ he said.