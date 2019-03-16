



The Bauchi State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‎for its decision to re-collate and adopt the governorship election results from Tafawa Balewa local government area.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam while speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Saturday said that, the committee sent by the electoral body has done a good job by allowing people’s will to prevail.

“They have done justice. We cried foul and they set up a committee to investigate and the committee has done justice. To us, we still have confidence in INEC. What we don’t have confidence in are the police and other security agents who were compromised in all these issues.

“They knew what happened when these people won’t to the collation center and vandalise, they were there. And we were surprised that even the paper that the police usually hold were also vandalised. When INEC asked them, they said they’ll were vandalised. Can you imagine somebody going to the Police Station to vandalise the papers?

“So, we don’t have confidence in the Commissioner of Police, we done have confidence in the Director SSS because they are another set of M.A Abubakar,” he said.

It could be recalled that, the results from Tafawa Balewa was earlier rejected after the local government Collation officer, Mrs Dominion Anosike, said that there was intimidation and violence at the Collation Center.

According to her, the collation centre was allegedly invaded ‎by thugs that confiscated and tore some INEC forms.

The results were later rejected by the INEC State Returning Officer, Professor Mohammed Kyari after Mrs Anosike’s submission.