



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State chapter, has noted that a purported plan by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, to conduct a re-run election was condemnable.

According to a press statement signed by Hamza Koshe Akuyam, the state PDP chairman, the party after, a stakeholders meeting, found it necessary to appraise and highlight its position on the decision by the REC.

It would be recalled that a committee appointed by INEC headquarters had thoroughly reviewed the March 9 governorship elections in Bauchi State and upheld the sanctity of the votes cast by the people.

The PDP statement said that INEC headquarters, which demonstrated that it is an unbiased umpire, directed that supplementary elections were no longer necessary and that the collation and declaration of the governorship election results in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area elections should be concluded on March 19, 2019, adding that the decision was commended by all the political parties involved except the APC.

“All was set for the collation to resume under tight security at the Bauchi State INEC office at the appointed time in the morning of March 19, 2019.

“To our greatest surprise, the REC, for no any discernible reason, kept the newly appointed Tafawa Balewa LGA Returning Officer and other accredited participants waiting for several hours till after 2 PM when he abruptly surfaced with a court injunction, which he claimed had halted the collation exercise.

“As this matter is subjudice, we do not intent to join issues with INEC headquarters in Abuja, given that their decision not to hold supplementary elections in Bauchi State was methodically articulated in a widely circulated press release and is still binding.

“Nonetheless, it is very tragic that the REC has thrown another puzzle into the already charged electoral atmosphere in the state by announcing that he would conduct a supplementary election on March 23, 2019 in certain local government areas across the state.”

“The PDP wishes to state, for the records, that it is willing to face the electorate at any time provided the elections are organised in a transparent, free and fair manner.

“It will interest the members of the public to know that barely 48 hours to the proposed supplementary elections, the party has absolutely no idea of the identity, locations or total number of poling units at which the elections will be held on Saturday.”