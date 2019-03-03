



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bauchi state, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has promised to improve the welfare of teachers and restore the lost glory of the profession in the state, if elected.

Mohammed made the pledge on Sunday during a manifesto presentation in Bauchi.

The programme was organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Bauchi

He said the education sector was key to development, alleging that teachers were relegated and neglected in the state.

The candidate, who decried the dilapidated and inadequate facilities in schools in the state, said that the situation had affected school enrollment and learning process.

“If elected, teachers’ welfare will be addressed, including school structures to balance teacher-to-pupil ratio,” he said.

He said that if elected, local governments would conduct elections to elect their leaders.

Mohammed said that allocations meant for the local governments would also be released to them as and when due without interference.

He also said that the state under his leadership would partner with local and international agencies to boost health, agriculture, trade and commerce in the state.