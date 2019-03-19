



The Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, has rejected the outcome of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Bauchi State over alleged omission of its logo on the ballot papers for the elections.

The party, in a statement in Bauchi on Monday, signed by it’s state Secretary, Alhaji Sani M. Waziri, stated that the leadership and members of the party considered the omission of its logo by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as “mischievous injustice” and “absolute violation of our right to vote and be voted for.”

PDM lamented that its logo was omitted on the National Assembly Ballot papers during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

It added that its logo was again not placed on the governorship and state House of Assembly elections held on Match 9th, 2019.

The party said that the omission of its logo was a violation of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended)

PDM noted that it had rejected the results of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Bauchi State and will approach the election tribunal to demand justice for its flag bearers in the elections.