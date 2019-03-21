



The Residents Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bauchi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct a rerun governorship election in 15 affected local government areas Saturday, saying election would not hold in Tafawa Balewa local government, pending the decision of the Court.

“On Saturday 23rd, rerun elections will be held in 15 local government areas, 29 registration areas and wards. This includes 36 polling units and 22,759 Registered Voters in all.

“Since the court order received by the commission only affects governorship collation of Tafawa Balewa local government area, the commission has concluded arrangements to conduct elections in other areas where elections were either canceled or not held at all”, Abdullahi said.

The REC appealed to the public, especially the people of Tafawa Balewa local government area to be calm and wait for the outcome of the court ruling.

The details of the polling units, wards and the affected local government areas were given below:

Alkaleri -1 ward – 1 – PU – 1,190 reg. voters

Bogoro – 1 ward – 1 – PU – 1,130 reg. voters

Darazo – 3 wards- 4 PUs – 2,746 reg. voters

Dass – 1 ward – 1 PU – 872 reg. voters

Gamawa 1 ward – 1 PU – 405 reg. voters

Ganjuwa 2wards – 2PUs – 1,306 reg. voters

Giade – 4 wards – 4PUs -1, 899 reg. voters

Itas Gadau – 1 ward-3PUs – 2,252 reg. voters

Jama’are 2wards – 2PUs – 829 reg. voters

Katagum 2 wards -3PUs – 2,055 reg. voters

Kirfi – 2 wards 2PUs – 1,111 reg. voters

Misau – 1 ward – 1 PU – 1, 007 reg. voters

Ningi – 4 wards – 5PUs – 2, 533 reg. voters

Shira – 1 ward – 1 PU – 438 reg. voters

Toro – 3 wards – 4PUs – 2, 868 reg. voters