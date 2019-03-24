<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State has debunked allegations making the rounds that it is planning to change the results of the governorship supplementary election conducted in the state on Saturday.

Addressing anxious party agents, local and international observers as well as the media at the Yakubu Mahmoud Hall venue of the collation, in Bauchi, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, condemned the allegation describing it as baseless and unfounded.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said INEC will ensure justice and fairness is done to all the political parties as part of its commitment to conduct free, fair and credible election as had been done in the past.

Ibrahim Abdullahi said that all the 15 Local Government Returning Officers have arrived the Collation Centre and are ready for the presentation of their results and attributed the non-commencement of the collation process to the non arrival of the State Returning Officer, Professor Kyari Muhammad, to the centre.

According to him, the State Returning Officer, Professor Kyari Muhammad, was on his way to Bauchi from Yola, Adamawa State, assuring that as soon as he arrived the process will commence, as he appealed to everyone to remain calm and patient while they waited.

The agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had raised the alarm, alleging that the delay in commencing the collation of the results of governorship supplementary election was a ploy by INEC to tamper with the outcome considering the fact that all the LGA Returning Officers were seen going up and down within the INEC office.