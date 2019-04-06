<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of lawyers, Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBALAC)‎ has promised to deploy 50 Counsels to defend Senator Bala Mohammed and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in court against the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by ‎the group’s Chief Convener, Shipi Rabo Esq and Secretary, Musa Abdullahi Esq while reacting to the plan by the APC to challenge Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s victory in the last governorship election.

The group noted that, the recent move by the APC to go to the tribunal ‎and challenge the election was a form of insincerity after it had conceded defeat and congratulated the Governor-Elect, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“Having initially conceded and congratulated Kauran Bauchi, knowing fully ‎well that, that is the wish of the people, Abubakar should have sticked to his words. That is how statesmen behave,” the group stated.

The group noted that, as Lawyers, they had no problem with Governor Abubakar and the APC going to the tribunal to challenge the victory of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“In fact, we welcome the development as it will afford us yet another opportunity to use our God-given skills to defend the people’s mandate as given to the Governor-Elect, Kauran Bauchi.

“In doing this, we convey our assurances to His Excellency, the Governor-Elect and indeed the people of Bauchi State that we are deploying the services of not less than 50 Counsels, ‎which include some very senior colleagues and successfully tested hands to compliment the efforts of the legal team to be assembled to defend the people’s mandate in terms of the impending election petition to be filed by Governor Abubakar,” he added.