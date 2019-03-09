Bauchi State Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar has lost his polling unit to People’s Democratic Party candidate, Bala Muhammad Abdukadir in the ongoing governorship election.
Abubakar’s All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 288 vote while his major opponent in PDP Bala got 358 votes.
While counting the ballot papers at the Gindin Durumi 078 polling unit, the presiding officer, Chinedu Anthony Onora, counted announced to the electorate.
