



The All Progressives Congress, APC, Bauchi State Chapter, alleged that the fact-finding Committee sent by the Independent National Electoral Commission to probe the irregularities in the governorship election of 9 March denied the party fair hearing.

Alhaji Uba Nana, the state Chairman of the party, made the allegation at a press conference in Bauchi on Saturday.

INEC announced on Friday night that a new returning officer will resume the collation of the Bauchi governorship election results on Tuesday.

It also amended the result of four polling units in Ningi local government.

The decision meant that the commission will announce the winner of the election thereafter.

“The fact-finding Committee chaired by Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee denied fair hearing to APC as a political party whose agents were not invited during hearing of the facts leading to the cancellation of the Results of Tafawa Balewa LGA.

“Any decision taken in violation of fair hearing is illegal, null and void,” he said.

According to Nana, the composition of the Committee was also questionable as the Committee Chairman, FESTUS OKOYE ESQ is a close ally and former solicitor to Hon. Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).