Some voters in Sabongari polling unit of Dot ward in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi on Saturday protested over mix-up in their voters register in Saturday’s Senatorial by-election.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) covering the election reports that immediately accreditation started, names of those who registered in that polling unit could not be traced.

When it became clear that there was a mix-up, they were advised to check another polling unit, resulting in murmurs from the voters, who later started shouting in anger to express their disappointment.

One of the voters who gave her name as simply ‘Maryam’ told NAN that they had similar nasty experience during the 2015 general election and had expected that by now, the mistake would have been rectified.

The INEC ad-hoc staff on ground could not offer explanations, prompting the intervention of the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Yahuza Garkuwa, who was at the scene.

He told the voters to remain calm, promising to get in touch with the Electoral Officer in charge of the Local Government Area, to sort out the problem.