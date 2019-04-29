The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Uyo, on Monday, ordered INEC to allow the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Nsima Ekere, to inspect all election materials used during the March 9 Governorship Election.

The Bauchi State National and State Assembly Elections Tribunal on Monday commenced pre-hearing conference into petitions filed before it by various political parties.

The Chairman of the three-man penal, Hafsat Abdulrahman, said the tribunal had received 27 petitions.

Abdulrahman explained that seven petitions were for the Senatorial, eight petitions for the house of representatives, while 12 petitions were for the state assembly elections.

She assured the parties that the members of penal would be fair and just during the proceedings.

Abdulrahman said the panel would be guided by the evidence presented before it to arrive at just decisions.

