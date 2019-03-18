



A pro-democracy group, Conscience Nigeria, has warned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to thread with caution on ‘subversive reversal’ in Bauchi State

The group said that commission cannot reprobate and approbate over its own decision to resume collation of the governorship election results from some units previously declared inconclusive, could endanger democracy.

This was contained in a press release made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

According to the Director of Programmes of Conscience Nigeria , Joe Mesele, said that there are insinuations within the public space that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, is partisan corrupt judging by the sudden reversal.

“It is our considered opinion that the impartiality of INEC has been imperiled by its decision to embark on this subversive reversal which was capable of endangering the peace of Bauchi State.

“Apparently carried away by the brazenness of its extra-constitutional guidelines on inconclusive elections introduced by Prof. Yakubu, the commission has now graduated to becoming an electoral court where just any ‘binding decision’ could be dished out.

“The commission under Yakubu has now arrogated to himself, the power to determine what mode of post-election decision should apply in each state which against the principle of FairPlay and electoral justice.

“Unfortunately, the inconsistency of inconclusiveness in different states within the same country has now exposed INEC under Yakubu as a commission motivated by either partisanship or factors other than altruis “

The group however asked INEC to revert revert to the status quo of inconclusive election in Bauchi State and ensure that election holds on March 23, 2019, as applicable in other five states.

“We want INEC to seriously consider the peace of the state which is currently threaten by its subversive reversal and ensure that the affected constituencies are allowed to vote freely for their choice as earlier admitted,” the CSO maintained.