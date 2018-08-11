Some female voters at a polling unit in Bauchi State caused a stir when each of them kissed ballot papers and shouted “Sai Baba” before casting their vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the drama, involving four women, occurred at the veterinary polling unit of Dawaki Ward in Bauchi metropolis.

Their action raised suspicions that the women might have mistaken the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election for the forthcoming general election, which will feature President Muhammadu Buhari as a contestant.

“Sai Baba” is the common phrase used by supporters of President Buhari while campaigning for him.

The women declined to comment when contacted by NAN.

Presiding Officer in charge of the polling unit, Miss Faiza Mohammed, however, told NAN that turnout of women was impressive, with some of them, over-enthusiastic.

“The women are very excited and eager to cast their votes; some of them were kissing their ballot papers and shouting ‘sai Baba’ before casting their votes.

“I do not know which ‘Baba’ they are referring to,” she said.