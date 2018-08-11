Some women in Bauchi South Senatorial District have attributed their large turnout in Saturday’s bye-election, to the high level of political awareness and commitment of the womenfolk in the state to the democratic process.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that women across the seven Local Government Areas that made up the district trooped out to exercise their franchise.

One of the women, Mrs Gladys Kanke, told NAN in Bogoro on Saturday that women in the state could not afford to be left behind in determining their leaders.

“Women outnumbered men in the voting process of the Bauchi South senatorial district Bye-election because of commitment. It is important for women to actively participate in political activities, especially contesting elective positions and actual voting.”

“We are more committed than men in the actual voting; as I speak to you now, most men are in their farms; they want to attend to their farms first before coming to vote.

Take a look at the voters around the polling unit; we outnumber the men, followed by the youth.

That is why if given equal level playing field with men, we can excel and contribute immensely to the advancement of democratic governance,” she said.

Also speaking to NAN in Bogoro, another female voter, Mrs Naomi Sarkinfada, said if voter turnout is any indication, women cared more about the future of their communities than men.

“Women voter turnout is slightly higher than that of men in all past elections held in the state, and not just this election,” she claimed.

Also commenting on the issue, Mrs Saraya Markus, another voter in Bogroro, said women were more active than men during voting process, while men specialized making decisions, “women are more active and vote more, but it’s men who are making the political decisions; that is why we need to involve more women in decisions making,” she said

In Bauchi, a housewife, Mrs Hafsat Inuwa, told NAN that she had to exercise her franchise because she wanted ‘change’ and cherished her freedom.

Another woman in Bauchi, Yelwa Abubakar, said she was in dire need of a candidate that would represent her well, and that she had made the right choice with her vote.