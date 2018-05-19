The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Kawuwa Damuna, on Saturday in Bauchi, declared that members who dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC), to court were enemies of the party.

Mr Damuna was reacting to court a injunction secured by Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and six others restraining the party from conducting its State Congress.

“Any member of the party that takes the party to court is an enemy of the party, because there is a lot of avenue for reconciliation.

“Six people cannot hold us to ransom. The state congress will hold and it will be hitch-free.

“We have not been served with the court injunction and that is why we are going on with the congress,” he said.

Also commenting on the congress, the state chairman of the party, Uba Nana, corroborated Mr Damuna’s position.

Mr Nana, who is recontesting his position unopposed, said the party was yet to be served with the injunction.

He described the injunction as uncalled for, because the plaintiffs have refused to follow due process.

“By the party’s constitution, if you have any grievances you complain to ward officials, if you are not satisfied go to local level before state and national level.

“If you are not still not satisfied, you can now go to court and challenge whatever you want the court to do for you.

“I want to observe that the plaintiffs failed to even complain to the appeal committee set up by the party to entertain grievances at all levels,” Mr Nana said.