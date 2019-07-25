<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauch State to reissue a new proclamation letter for holding of the first session of the 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly.

This followed the adoption of the report by the ad hoc committee which investigated the crisis surrounding the inauguration of the Assembly, presented by Rep. Musa Adar (APC-Sokoto) at the Committee.

The house noted that failure to comply within one month, the house should invoke the provisions of Section 11 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The report recommended that the governor should publish the proclamation in newspapers and electronic media with specific date, time and venue for the inauguration of the house.

According to the report, in the interest and well-being of the people of Bauchi State, withdraw the letters of proclamation of June 17 and June 20, and reissue a new Proclamation Letter for holding of the First Session of the 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The lower chambers expressed concern about the incidents that led to the purported elections of two different members-elect as speakers of the same house of the assembly.