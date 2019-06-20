<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker representing Ningi Central constituency at the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Y. Suleiman, has emerged the Speaker of the state’s 9th Assembly.

The new Speaker was elected on Thursday at the Assembly’s complex by members loyal to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He was nominated by Babayo Muhammad representing Hardawa constituency and Jamilu Umar Dahiru, the only NNPP member who is representing Bauchi Central constituency.

They were seconded by Bakoji Aliyu Bobo, the member representing Chiroma constituency.

Ahmed Kawule, the member representing Zungur Galambi constituency was elected as Deputy Speaker after he was nominated by Babayo Muhammad, and seconded by member representing Lere Bula, Muhammad Lumo.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Speaker, Alhaji Sulaiman expressed gratitude to the members for the opportunity given to him and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to ensure mutual working relationship between members of the assembly and the state government for the speedy development of the state.

The House later adjourned its sitting until further notice.

However, members loyal to former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar who were taken by surprise were not at the Assembly complex during the inauguration but arrived shortly after.

They said they wanted the immediate-past Speaker, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, to return and therefore rejected the emergence of the new Speaker.