



Bauchi State All Progressive Congress (APC) youth leader, Alhaji Nasiru Umar Gwallaga, has slaughtered 16 camels to celebrate the victory of the party’s presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari in last week’s election.

Gwallaga said he distributed the meat to the people as his way of thanking God for the victory.

He said he made the sacrifice shortly after rounding off a youth grand rally he organised to jubilate over the party’s victory.

Speaking with newsmen, Gwallaga explained that the animals were sacrificed with a view to expressing gratitude to God for granting victory to Buhari over his contender, Atiku Abubakar, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

“I sacrificed the animals in order to show my gratitude to Allah for making it possible for Buhari to win the just concluded election with a landslide victory.

“If he was not re-elected, Nigeria would have lost a good leader who is putting the country on the path of progress. We in the North East would have been the bad losers because of the number of projects he started here.”

The APC youth leader expressed appreciation to the teeming youths for electing Buhari during the last election.

He appealed to them to also come out en masse on March 9 to vote the party’s governorship and state Assembly candidates.