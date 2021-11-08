Bauchi: APC stakeholders berate Reps member over neglect of constituency

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi state under the aegis of ‘APC critical stakeholders of Jama’are’ have berated a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Jama’are and Itas Gadau local governments federal constituency Hon Bashir Uba Mashema for allegedly neglecting the area since after his election.

Spokesperson of the APC stakeholders in the area Hon Isah Mohammed Dangaladima, in a press release issued to newsmen over the weekend, who made the allegation claimed that the party stakeholders in Jama’are played important role towards his election in 2019 to represent the constituency in the national assembly but accused him of shunning them.

They further alleged that aside not visiting the local government, Mashema stopped participating in all political activities in the area.

“The stakeholders unanimously supported you with the belief that when you emerged as the winner, you would represent the good people of Jama’are/Itas-Gadau federal constituency without any prejudice, you would stand for their political interests and you would be more helpful and carry everyone along.

“However, since you assumed office as a representative of the people of the aforementioned constituency, your constituents felt neglected as you stopped visiting them and shunned participating in all the political activities of Jama’are local government area in particular”. The statement reads in parts.

Buttressing their points further, the stakeholders alleged that recently, Jama’are APC conducted congresses through consensus as recommended by the national body saying however that the lawmaker played no role in the process of conducting the congresses.

“We noticed that because you emanated from Itas-Gadau local government, you allowed the saboteurs to temper with the result of our local government. Your inactions were highly unacceptable and did not go down well with all APC critical stakeholders of Jama’are local government area,” they said.