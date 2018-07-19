Hon. Umar Nana, the Bauchi State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted allegation that the party in the state is averse to the continued stay of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, within its fold.

Alhaji Nana made the clarification yesterday in Abuja at the APC national secretariat.

He said that it is not the practice of the party to chase away its members, adding however that any member of the APC family, who desires to leave, is not under compulsion to remain in the party.

According to him, it is the desire of the party to keep its members pointing out, however, that it is not in the interest of the party to keep members that will cause disaffection within its fold.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Comrade Shehu Sani has refuted his reported defection to another party, saying he is still a member of the APC.

He, however, said his group is still discussing with various groups including the APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, saying that their destination would become clearer in the days to come.

“I have not yet opted out of the APC but I can confirm we are talking with the PDP and we are talking with the APC and what is pushing us out of the APC is an inherent injustice, marginalisation and inequity that have visited us.

“We have been treated badly by the party in the last three years but we are appreciating that we have a chairman, in the person of Com. Adams Oshiomhole.

“We are also exploring options of getting out of the party, but who remains in the party, is still on the discussion.

“Our decisions will be in a matter of weeks and not in the matter of months where we are going to review whether we will remain in the party or we will go to cross the red sea out of Egypt to the Promised Land,” he said.