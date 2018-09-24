Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Refugees, Sani Zorro, has petitioned the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, over the refusal of the state leadership to conduct direct primaries.

He said that by doing that, his ambition is now in jeopardy. Aside his interest, Zorro claimed that his supporters are being frustrated through de-registerstion.

“I wish to draw your attention to the deliberate refusal of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of our party to carry out the directive of the National Executive Committee meeting of August 30, 2018, regarding the conduct of primary elections in pursuit of Article 20 (a) (iii) (iv a-d) and (v), despite the clear interpretation of these sections for the benefit of the general public and further and better information advanced by competent officers of the National Working Committee/National Executive Committee, regarding the subject matter.

“As I write, the SEC has failed to convene a meeting together with statutory stakeholders of our party for the purpose of deliberating and agreeing on modalities for the conduct of primary elections to select candidates for various offices in the upcoming 2019 elections, for the consideration of the National Working Committee, in accordance with Article 20 (v), of the APC Constitution (October 2014 As Amended)…”