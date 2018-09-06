Ahead of the party primaries to elect candidates for various elective offices for the 2019 general elections, Bauchi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted to use the indirect delegates system instead of the direct primaries where all card-carrying members can vote.

The Bauchi state chapter of the APC arrived at the resolution to use the delegates at the primaries at the end of its stakeholders’ meeting held at Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the member representing Giade local government in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Adamu Bello Giade, moved the motion for the adoption of the indirect primaries system for the conduct of the primaries in the state arguing that it would be more orderly and rancour-free.

The motion, which was seconded by the member representing Ganjuwa East in the State Assembly, Umar Nabayi was also supported by the majority of the participants at the meeting through a voice vote of affirmation.

In his remarks at the meeting, the State APC Chairman, Uba Ahmed Nana, explained that the meeting was convened to give members the opportunity to make a choice on which method to adopt for the upcoming primary elections of the party in the state.

Some of the attendants at the meeting included the Deputy Governor of the State, Audu Sule Katagum, party executives and other political heavyweights in the state.

However, all efforts to get immediate reaction from some of the notable party members who were not in attendance at the meeting proved abortive as they could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that the issue of what system to be used for the conduct of the primaries has become controversial since the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, announced that state chapter of the party was free to adopt which system best suits them.