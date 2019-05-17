<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula Constituency, Hon. Aminu Tukur, has finally left the All Progressives Congress.

Lere/Bula Constituency is in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Tukur, who has been an ardent critic of the outgoing Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, since 2015, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

He contested the primary for the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election, but when it was obvious that he would not get the APC ticket, he dumped the party for the Action Alliance.

After losing the Senatorial by-election, Tukur dumped the AA and returned to the APC.

The lawmaker had, at different interviews with newsmen, insisted that he was still in APC even though he has been an ally of Speaker Yakubu Dogara who had decamped to the PDP from the APC in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

But less than two weeks to the May 29 inauguration of Bauchi Governor-Elect Bala Mohammed of the PDP, Tukur, who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Bauchi, said his allegiance was with the PDP.

When asked if he was still a member of the APC he said: “That is a billion Naira question.

“For those in Bauchi State who belong to the Buharists, I am one of them and I belong to that club.

“But I have ceased to be a member for the fact that I have been failed woefully by the person of Mr. President.

“I have decided to opt out of everything that has to do with him (President Muhammadu Buhari). So long as he is in the APC, I cease to be with him.”

Asked if it will be right to say he has dumped the APC, he said “Certainly, you can say it aloud.”

Also, when asked if he was joining the Peoples Democratic Party which had won the governorship election in the state and will be taking over from the APC as the new ruling party, Tukur said he worked for the PDP and was entitled to benefit from the success of the party.

Tukur said: “I have worked for the PDP from the President down to the very members of the House of Assembly in Bauchi State; so, where is my allegiance?”

When asked if he has now joined the PDP, he reiterated, “That was why I worked for (Abubakar) Atiku down to the member representing my Constituency.”