



A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State, Honourable Lura Musulmi, has renounced his membership of the party just a few days to the February 23rd presidential/National Assembly elections.

Musulmi, who was the Deputy Director Campaign for the APC House of Representatives candidate for Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal constituency of Bauchi State, Dalhatu Abubakar Kantana, said he no longer has interest in remaining in the campaign team for the upcoming polls.

Recall that Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal constituency is currently being represented by Mr. Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Musulmi, however, stated that he was yet to decide his next political party, saying he would consult his supporters before taking further action.

He said: “I am no longer interested in the APC, neither am I interested in remaining in the campaign team of the party for Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local governments in these elections.

“And please, note that it is a personal decision.”