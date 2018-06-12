Three male politicians from Bauchi State who claimed they are All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen of Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa and Dass local governments areas of Bauchi State namely, have criticised Speaker Yakubu Dogara for his alleged involvement in the plot to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Haruna Rikaya, Wakili Amadi and Zubairu Musa while addressing a joint Press Conference at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi, decried that Dogara’s act was selfish and not in the interest of the constituents whom he represents.

The lamented that Dogara had since the last election been at loggers head with the State Governor Mohammed Abubakar even as the party intensifies efforts to reconcile them.

“The Speaker is now indulging in an action capable of not only destabilizing the party but overheating the polity”

Aside the alleged plot to impeach the President, the APC chieftains expressed dismay over Dogara’s failure to show up at the recent wards, local governments and States Congresses conducted by the party in the State ‘without any excuses’.

“If Buhari could go to Daura to witness the conduct of his ward’s Congress despite his busy schedules, why can’t the speaker come to Bogoro, his local government of origin? Queried Bogoro APC Chairman Haruna Rikaya.

But in his reaction, a political associate of the speaker and member representing Tafawa Balewa local government in the State assembly Aminu Tukur said the allegation of plot to impeach the President leveled against the Speaker was baseless claiming that Dogara is Buhari’s highest campaign donor in 2015 in Bauchi state.

Tukur who described the utterances of the APC chairmen against the speaker as move to besmirch his image ahead of 2019 election alleged that the Bogoro Local government APC chairman Haruna Rikaya voted for Rochas Okorocha during the last party primaries instead of Buhari “as unanimously’resolved by party delegates from the State”