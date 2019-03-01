



The All Progressives Congress (APC), Media and Publicity Campaign organisation of Governor Mohammed Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari in Bauchi state have rejected the results of the just concluded National Assembly election into the House of Representatives in Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro federal constituency.

A statement signed by the State Director Media and Publicity of the organisation, Balarebe Shehu Ilelah and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, called for fresh conduct of the elections, saying that the election was marred with irregularities.

“The APC, hereby, declare a rejection of the results for Bogoro local government because of the following reasons which include the harassment and intimidation of voters scared away from performing their civic duties”

“Majority of the APC agents were forcefully abducted and taken to an unknown destination only to be released after elections. There were physical attacks against our party agents and vandalisation of their vehicles”

“There were manipulations and irregularities that characterised the conduct of the exercise which affected and marred the outcome of the results as well as the deliberate refusal to use electronic card readers,” the statement read.