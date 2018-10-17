



The All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants for Bauchi State House of Assembly seats, who lost out in the recent party primaries in the state, have called on the national leadership of the party to conduct a fresh primary election or refund their expression of interest and nomination fees.

They spoke under the aegis of the Bauchi State Assembly Aspirants Forum.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Spokesperson of the forum, Aishatu Haruna, who contested from Zungur/Galambi constituency, lamented that no election was conducted in the state but that the party announced the names of its favourite aspirants as flag bearers and submitted the list to INEC.

“They sold forms to us, screened, and cleared us to run without telling us that we had any problems, but they did not provide a level playing field to all aspirants during the primary election. In fact, no election took place; they only nominated candidates for the party.

“We, therefore, appeal to the national headquarters of the party and President Buhari to wade into the matter with a view to ensuring that justice is done to us. What we demand is that the election should be cancelled or else the party should refund us the money we spent,” she said.

The aspirant said the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, had after the outcome of the primary election promised to meet with aggrieved aspirants, but that up to that moment he had not redeemed his pledge.

“Up till now, we were not told when the governor will sit with us. He should sit with all the aspirants concerned so we can tell him our grievances. If we don’t hear from him in the next few days, we will decide our next line of action,” she added.