The Bashir Bolarinwa-led All Progressives Congress in Kwara State says it has appealed an Ilorin High Court judgment authenticating the Ishola Balogun-Fulani executive of the party.

Bolarinwa, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday, called on its members and supporters to remain calm and not be distracted by the judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that a Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday recognised the Ishola Balogun-Fulani faction of the APC in the state.

NAN also recalls that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, had on July 30 dissolved the executive following the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The party also constituted another state executive under the chairmanship of Bolarinwa.

But in a judgment read by Justice T. S. Umar, the court held that “the purported dissolution of the executive committee of APC led by Balogun-Fulani was illegal, null and void.’’

Bolarinwa alleged that the Balogun-Fulani faction had always insisted that the court’s judgment would be favourable to it.

“As believers in the rule of law and the ability of the judiciary to dispense justice without fear or favour and in the best tradition of the incorruptible judiciary, we refuse to take their boisterous attitude and utterances as mere psychological ego-massaging.

“Alas, the developments that culminated in the judgment and the conduct of Justice T. S Umar in the course of the trial have proved to us that our absolute belief in the impartiality and absolute integrity of every judicial officer is grossly misplaced in the instant case.

“I wish to intimate you all that every conduct of Justice T. S Umar that made the judgement no news have been documented and forwarded by our lawyers to the Chief Justice of Nigeria,” Bolarinwa said.

He stated that the law was clear on party primaries for the election of candidates, adding that no “procured judgement of any high court’’ can change the established position.

Bolarinwa also said all the 24 state Assembly, six House of Representatives, three Senatorial, governorship as well as presidential candidates elected at the primaries conducted by the National Working Committee remained valid.

He added that the conduct of the primary election was in line with Article 13.4 (v) and (xiv) of the constitution, adding that winners at the primaries remained the authentic candidates that would fly the APC’s flag in the 2019 general elections.