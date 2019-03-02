



Senator Barnabas Gemade has described the just concluded National Assembly election in Benue Sate as a “terrible outing”, adding that the magnitude of corruption was unbelievable.

Gemade, who represents Benue Northeast, (Zone A), Senatorial District in the state, lost his third term bid to ex-Governor Gabriel Suswam, whom he defeated in the 2015 election even as a sitting governor.

He made the remark in Makurdi when the SDP’s Governorship candidate, Hingah Biem and the party Chairman, John Enemari, among others, paid him a solidarity visit at his residence.

The senator said, the last week’s exercise was just a terrible outing and that what the Independent National Electoral Commisssion, INEC, did was a shame, alleging that there was no election what-so-ever there (his district) and that whatever way, they made out figures.

“The magnitude of corruption was unbelievable,” he alleged.

Gemade however, thanked the SDP family for the solidarity visit as he stressed further that what happened was outright stealing and allocation of votes to which INEC equally endorsed.

Earlier, the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Biem assured the senator of the support of the party at all times, noting that “we assure you that we are behind you in this struggle and in any step you might be taking to find a way forward.”