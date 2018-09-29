Prof Bankole Okuwa, the National Chairman of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) says it is the political parties and politicians in the country that have been making the job of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) very difficult.

Okuwa said that the electoral umpire had been doing very well but the continued attack and excesses of political parties would not permit the good work of the body to be visible, noting that politicians would always devise means of rigging elections.

“Is it Prof Yakubu that buys votes? Has he ever told voters to sell their votes? So when Nigerians throw tantrum at INEC it hurts me because it is Nigerians and politicians that commit all the offences,” he said.

The UPN chieftain noted that Nigerians are very difficult people. He said that the people should allow the process to grow. He noted that in United States of America, each state was responsible for conducting it’s elections, pointing out that Nigeria would get it right if they would cut their excesses.