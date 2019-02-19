



Armed bandits killed 11 villagers and an Army Captain in a series of attacks across communities in Katsina and Niger State in the past few days, according to a report.

The report indicated that the bandits killed an army captain, six villagers and stole hundreds of animals in Kasai community, Batsari Local Government Area in Katsina State.

In a series of attacks across 17 communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State, the bandits also killed five people.

According to the report, the terrorists stormed the Katsina community at about 1a.m and shot sporadically, forcing the army and residents of the area to flee, and were later to engage them, leading to the death of the victims.

“The bandits first attacked our military station, killed the army captain and burnt down the operational Hilux vehicle. They later entered our village and visited the houses of the six civilians separately and killed them. They also carted away money and phones of the victims ,” the Transition Committee Chairman of Batsari Local Government Area, Mannir Mu’azu Rumah, said on how the bandits numbering about 100 attacked the community.

He added that the bandits carted away several animals, motorcycles and other valuables worth billions of naira belonging to the residents.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the community and sympathised with the families of the victims.

In the attack on 17 communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State which left five people dead, about 35 people were also suspected to have been abducted as they have been declared missing by the communities.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Audu, said the attack occurred on the night of last Thursday.

He added that about 3,500 persons displaced during the attack were being camped at Kagara Central Primary School and Pandogari Primary School.