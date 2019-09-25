<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, Kabir Abdullahi, has lamented the rising cases of banditry in the state despite the amnesty recently granted the bandits by the state government.

Abdullahi stated this in his point of order raised on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday tagged, “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” citing Senate Rules 42 and 52.

He noted with concern that the recent but incessant trends of attacks, kidnap and killings unleashed by bandits on the usually very peaceful Katsina State has brought commercial, religious and social activities in the state to a standstill.

He said the development had resulted in loss of lives, displacement of residents of towns and villages, destruction of livestock and crippling businesses.

He observed that the attacks were more in Batsari, Rumar, Tsohuwa, Kasai and Yargamji in Batsari Local Government Area.

He said the most disturbing was the bandits’ raid on Gobirawa and Sabawa in Safana Local Government Area where more than 17 persons were killed; and Kurfi Local government Area, where 49 people were kidnapped and all their belongings stolen.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He said the bandits also invaded Mara Zanfarawa in Danmusa Local Government and also Shimlida Village in Jibia Local Government Area and killed 20 people.

He said, “Over 30 people were kidnapped and 10 vehicles were burnt after looting all the belongings and goods of the victims.

“Despite the efforts of the state government to dialogue and negotiate with the bandits to bring lasting solutions to these problems and a complete end to the attacks and killings, there are still reported cases of banditry in some local governments like Batsari and Kurfi.

“These attacks indicate that urgent action is needed to nip these attacks in the bud.”

The Senate accordingly resolved to, urge the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency to urgently come to the aid of the injured and IDPs in the various parts of the state to ameliorate their needs by the provision of relief materials.

The lawmakers urged the Federal Government to strengthen the security agencies in the State so as to forestall further attacks on the people.