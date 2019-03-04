



Bauchi State gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)‎ Sen. Bala Mohammed on Monday alleged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet to pay a N5 million compensation ordered by the Abuja High Court in a judgment delivered by Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf in April last year.

The Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama had declared that the detention of the former Minister of the FCT for a period of 49 days by was illegal and unconstitutional and consequently ordered EFCC to pay the sum of N5 million as compensation.

Bala made the revelation during the presentation of his manifesto at a town hall meeting in Bauchi.

He alleged his current travails with EFCC is a clear case of witch-hunt aimed at tarnishing his image and hard-earned reputation.

“For the fact that I am being questioned by the EFCC doesn’t make me guilty and will not stop my aspiration because I know that I have not committed any crime until it is proved otherwise in the court of competent jurisdiction.

“But everybody is aware that I recently won a case against the EFCC and was awarded‎ with five million naira damages which I am yet to be paid. So they still owe me”.

The candidate stated his plans to govern Bauchi state, saying youth empowerment remains his major priority.

He lamented that the youths in Bauchi state have been relegated and have become political thugs, assuring he would do everything possible to bring them to limelight if elected.

“If I am given the mandate by the good people of Bauchi, I will not allow the youths to engage in thuggery.

“I will engage them in meaningful ventures. I will take their profile, employ those that have the educational requirements,” he stressed.

He also pledged to provide skills acquisition programme that will train those who do not have educational qualifications and assist those who dropped out from school to go back and complete their studies.

On Local government autonomy, the governorship candidate said: “I will allow them to function effectively. I will give them their funds and will conduct local government elections because they are the most closest to the people at the grassroots and by so doing, it will foster development.”

Bala promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear having initiated several developmental proposals under former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.