The flag bearer of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC in the upcoming Katsina North Senatorial districts bye-election, Hon. Ahmed Babba Kaita, has revealed that the Peoples democratic Party, PDP, was desperate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

He pointed out that the recent developments in the senate have further exposed the unforgiving desperation of the PDP to embarrass President Buhari.

He also claimed that the opposition party was desperate to reclaim power in the 2019 elections.

“Having failed Nigerians, PDP’s primary objective is to deny President Buhari the trust and confidence of Nigerians and, to drag him and the APC to its embarrassing level of political despair and hopelessness just to have a fair chance of regaining power for reasons other than the betterment of Nigerians,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is the incumbent member representing Ingawa, Kusada and Kankia federal constituency in the House of Representative, posted this on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

“It’s heartbreaking watching people who rode to power clinging to the apron of President Buhari turning their back against him simply because he refused to play ball and allow the inherited “owanbe” to continue.

“I belong to the lower chamber of the National Assembly and, Alhamdulillah, I’m very aware of the high level machinations and tricks designed to distract the President and hinder his efforts to restore sanity back into Nigeria,” he added.