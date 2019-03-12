



Mr Babatunde Hunpe, the newly elected House of Representatives member for Badagry Federal Constituency, has assured residents of Badagry that they would enjoy dividend of democracy under Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Hunpe, who is also the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Environment, gave the assurance in an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Badagry.

He assured the people of Badagry that Sanwo-Olu’s administration would provide an enabling environment, good roads, healthcare service and human development.

According to him, our governor-elect knows us all in Badagry; he knows what we need, he knows what he can do in both infrastructure and human development.

“There is no gainsaying that we will get what we deserve because our leaders are passionate about the development of Badagry.

“So, in that wise, dividend of democracy will surely come to Badagry this time around,’’ he said.

Hunpe also assured Badagry residents that he would ensure they enjoy the goodies from Lagos.

“I want to assure my people now that all the goodies we need we will get it because as I will be working in Abuja, I want to assure them that I will also be part of Alausa requesting for their dues.

“I want to appreciate the people of Badagry for the support giving to us and for making us contribute our quotas to ensure APC get the victory.

“The election is historic because it was a clear indication that true democracy has come to stay,” Hunpe said.

He attributed the victory recorded by his party APC in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections to Almighty God and party leaders in Badagry.

“When we won the first election, and they are praising us, our National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu asked us to work harder because it was not enough.

“We restrategies with our leader, Dr Sunny Ajose, the Deputy National leader of the state APC and we delivered,” Hunpe said.