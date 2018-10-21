A former Niger State Governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has declared that all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that emerged from the national convention and state primary elections “are sellable candidates that will win the 2019 general election”.

Dr Aliyu made this known in a goodwill message he presented at the unveiling of Alhaji Muhammad Ndayako as the gubernatorial running mate of the PDP governorship candidate for next year’s election, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko, in Minna Saturday.

“All our candidates are sellable. The people love them I am sure they will win the elections next year,” the former governor said.

He however challenged PDP supporters “to go into the election as a united people, we have to put all our energy into the battle, we will win but we have to do a lot of work”.

“The campaign should not be about money, it is about energy. When we win, people can come for their reward,” Aliyu, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP said.

The former governor said victory was already in the horizon for the party because “majority of Nigerians know that it is only the PDP that can give good governance to Nigeria. That is why they will vote for us next year”.

Aliyu asked PDP supporters in the state to disregard the claim by the the APC that the governorship candidate of the party was going to be disqualified because of a subsisting court case, saying: “Only God can take away the mandate we have given to Umar Nasko.”

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, who unveiled the deputy governorship candidate, described him as a grassroots politician and a legal practitioner of repute.

Beji also named Alhaji Abdullahi Kwatu as the Director General of the Nasko Campaign Organisation.