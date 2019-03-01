



The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has held a consultative meeting with workers at Alausa yesterday where he promised to improve workers’ welfare if elected.

According to a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s media office, the clamorous crowd of workers from all local government areas of the state converged on Adeyemi Bero Hall in Alausa to listen to the promises and programmes of the APC candidate.

Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to explain his programmes in his manifesto codenamed THEME, saying the programmes were formulated to elevate Lagos to be the pride of black race.

According to him, “We have developed our programmes to address the current challenges facing Lagos and also to set the template for the realisation of a Greater Lagos that will be the pride of the black race. This is the message we have been telling 25 million Lagosians on the campaign trail.”

He explained that his government would bring back international capacity building and training opportunities for workers, but said the condition for selecting beneficiaries would be strictly be based on merit.

He said: “I am using this opportunity to assure our hardworking civil servants that my government will fully implement the minimum wage. You can trust me on this, because I introduced the current minimum wage in the state when I was the commissioner. I will run a listening government and every worker will have access to us.”

The Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who led the workers to the event, described Sanwo-Olu’s programmes as “brilliant ideas”, pleading workers’ cooperation to achieve the goals.