



Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his confidence in the quality of officers working in the state civil service, saying they were the best in the country and not in the class of people to be manipulated for electoral gain.

A statement by the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Media office said contrary to claims by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Jimi Agbaje that Mr. Sanwo-Olu’s meeting with Lagos State civil servants was aimed at manipulating them, noted that the interactive session with the civil servants was a continuation of his strategic engagements with several critical stakeholders in the Lagos project.

According to the APC gubernatorial candidate, the interactive sessions were aimed at seeking understanding of every member of the public on the most pressing needs that they would want government to do for them as well as to further demonstrate part of his campaign mantra of inclusive government.

Sanwo-Olu said: ‘We do not believe in sitting in a cozy office or at a conference table to determine what the people want. We must come out and talk directly to the people, share our thoughts with them, ask them questions and also answer questions they ask us. That is democracy and that is exactly why we held a session with the civil servants. We consider them very critical in the scheme of things.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Agbaje, who we strongly consider to be a learner in the art and science of politics always misses the point.

“For Agbaje to describe our meeting with the public servants in the manner he did shows his disdain for consultative politics and government. How politically naïve he is? Why will a governorship candidate not consider the civil servants who will help to execute all government policies, programmes and agenda as major stakeholders during his or her campaign? We cannot but accede to the fact that the PDP candidate is truly a learner.

“It is also an insult on the creme of public servants in Lagos State to be described as people that could be easily manipulated for electoral gains.”