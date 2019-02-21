



The Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro Campaign Organization has urged Nigerians especially members of his constituency to come out en masse to vote for candidates contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

‎In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Osita Ogbuagu Jr, Obanikoro urged “all constituents within Eti-Osa Federal Constituency and beyond to come out in numbers for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday February 23rd & March 9th 2019.”

‎Obanikoro, who is vying for the House of Representatives seat for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, said: “As a people we must not be deterred by the earlier postponement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Saturday February 16th, 2019.

‎”We urge everyone to be law abiding citizens as we look forward to a free and fair election across the country.”