The immediate-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has said his sacking by President Muhammadu Buhari was a blessing in disguise.

Lawal, who canvassed for the reelection of Buhari next year, spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said while he was in government, he earned N930,000 monthly, whereas he was doing pretty well as a businessman before his appointment.

He said: “Let me shock you, before I came into government, I have been in business.

“I was a very successful businessman.

“I am a world renowned IT consultant and I have a very large farm, spanning over 1,000 hectares, which I abandoned to join governance.

“I was earning N930,000 monthly as the SGF.

“Now that I have returned to my farm and reactivated it after my sack, I now have 4,000 hectares under cultivation

“Last year, I earned close to half a billion naira from my farm proceeds.

“I have a cattle ranch that I am developing gradually and I am back to IT consultancy.

Lawal said he even now has time to look after himself, adding that peoples who see him now complimented him that he was looking good and healthy.

He said his sack from office opened his eyes to a lot of things that were hidden from him, adding that a lot of people he helped in the past, were actually planning for his downfall.

Referring to the scripture, the former SGF said: “Everything that happened to a man is for his own good.

“My sack I would say, is rather a blessing in disguise.

“Let me tell you, nothing happened to me.

“Right from the beginning of the saga, I knew that the whole thing was fabricated and that was why I did not give any damn from the beginning.

“The reason some people don’t like me is because I am so confident of myself.

“Did you hear me defend myself that time?

“I didn’t do it and I will not do it because I know that they are fabricated.”

Lawal said he had forgiven all those who wanted his downfall, adding: “Forgiveness is my number one principle because I want to make heaven.”

Lawal debunked insinuations that he nominated the incumbent SGF, Boss Mustapha, adding: “He is however my brother and I cannot deny him.”

On President Buhari’s reelection bid, Lawal said he has done very well to be re-elected over and over again, adding: “I wonder whether those still in doubt have not seen infrastructure, construction and other things he has been doing.

“I challenge those in doubt to come to Adamawa to see things for themselves.”

He said President Buhari had done so much for the country, adding that before he assumed office, the people of Adamawa State were being held captive by Boko Haram sect.

Lawal said the government had rebuilt virtually everything that was destroyed by the sect, including schools, police stations, markets and hospitals.

He said: “Before his coming into office, I could not go to my village, I could not go to my farm or to my Local Government, but the situation has changed.

“Now, I can drive to my house even at 2am, I can visit the remotest corners of the village with my family.

“I go to my farm in the forest and come back safely.

“If you have never faced an unsecured situation, you may not appreciate what I am saying.”

Lawal said under the President Buhari-led Federal Government, all trunk “A” roads in Adamawa State were now under construction or contracts awarded.

He said such roads included Yola to Gombe, Numan to Taraba, Yola to Mubi and Mararaba to Bama.