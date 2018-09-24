A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze, said he has all it takes to defeat the incumbent, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in the 2019 election.

Eze, who said he has the heart, courage, vision and connection to win the election, pointed out that APC will win all the elective positions in the state.

He said this, at the weekend, during a tour of Enugu East senatorial district, where he sought the support of the people.

Sen. Eze also reiterated that the APC will take all positions in the state and form the cabinet; at the state and federal levels.

“You know that campaign has not started, but, let me give you a little tip of the iceberg to make you believe that the Federal Government is behind our plan to take all the elective positions.

“It was not up to two days when I joined APC and the Vice President Osinbajo welcomed me. President Muhammadu Buhari received me and also, the national chairman of the party received me in his office.

“What I’m saying is that our campaign in the state is not for governor alone but for all the elective positions. If the governor should go to Government House alone, cold might kill him.

“What we are going to do is politics of score-check; to take all the 24 House of Assembly members in the state, eight members of the House of Representatives and three senators, so that it will be complete victory.

“We will bring APC to Enugu state and deliver South East also,” said the former lawmaker.

He also promised to create 200,000 jobs within his first one year in office, just as he would make the state a hub of tourism, agriculture which would make Enugu State the best in the country.

According to Eze, he will also bring in technical institutions that will train youths on entrepreneurship and skill acquisition.