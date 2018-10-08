



Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has threatened to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged manipulation of the party’s national convention held at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Fayose alleged that some power brokers in the party subverted the process to ensure the emergence of the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2019 general election.

The former vice president, Abubakar had emerged the winner of the PDP presidential ticket at the party’s national convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Saturday.

The governor in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Monday, said they have no regret supporting Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal for the ticket.

According to him, “We have no regret aligning with Governor Wike to support Governor Tambuwal for the presidential ticket and no apologies either.

“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it can do it alone, we will see how far they can go.

‘’I may renounce my membership of the party if the need arises.

“In the main time, myself and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of event.

“We cannot but appreciate leaders that have intervened so far, but this release became necessary to avoid fresh crisis or misrepresentation’’.

No fewer than twelve bigwigs of the party were cleared by the National Working Committee of the party to contest in the presidential primary of the party.

The former vice president polled a total sum of 1,532 of the delegate’s votes to beat Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal to the second position with 693 votes.