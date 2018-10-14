



Preparations are in top gear towards the inauguration of Dr Kayode Fayemi as new governor of Ekiti State as the outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose, has finally left Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Sunday.

Fayose left Ekiti around noon to Abuja enroute Akure where he is hoped to keep a date with the anti-graft agency.

He left after a thanksgiving held at Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House.

Fayose, who expressed appreciation to the people of Ekiti, also promised to always be with them.

He urged his political followers who would still be facing some challenges as a result of change in government to be prepare to make sacrifice in the overall interest of Ekiti.

Fayose said he was leaving as a contented and fulfilled man.

He said, “I’m contented, I’m happy and I say thank you. Don’t be disparaged, don’t worry about me, I will come back. I will rise to the glory of God. I have enjoyed uncommon grace; I will never complain but thank God.”

Fayose told Oluwawole who was impeached on Thursday by 14 members of the state’s House of Assembly to concede defeat.

“I don’t want you to trouble your mind, there won’t be testimonies without battles. Go and concede defeat in the overall interest of Ekiti. You were removed illegally but let God fight for you,” he added.

The event was attended by traditional rulers led by their Chairman and Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

Mrs Feyisetan Fayose , outgoing Deputy-governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and his wife, Janet; the Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo; Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Modupe Alade; former Speaker, Kola Oluwawole; members of the National and State Assembly, and few members of the cabinet were in attendance .