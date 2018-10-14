



Ahead of the inauguration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi as the new governor of the state slated for Tuesday next week, the outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday departed from the state, urging the people of the state not to worry about him but to trust in God for a better future for him and the state.

Although his destination was not immediately known Fayose who left the state amid accolades and emotional farewell from his admirers told the people that he would come back and always be with them.

At a Thanksgiving service, held in his honour at the Government’s House chapel on Sunday, the governor who spoke in an emotion laden voice thanked the people of the state for their support for him while in office.

Clad in a T-shirt and jean trousers, the governor climbed through the open-roof of his Lexus jeep carrying a board with inscription, “Ekiti-Kete, Thank you all and Good bye.”

Tears rolled down the cheeks of many who lined up the streets to bid him farewell en-route the Akure Airport, Ondo State where he had to catch a flight.

Fayose who told the gathering he was leaving as a contented and fulfilled man said, “I am contented, I am happy and I say thank you. Don’t be disparaged, don’t worry about me, I will come back. I will rise to the glory of God. I have enjoyed uncommon grace; I will never complain but thank God.”

He also told Hon. Kola Oluwawole who was impeached as Speaker last Thursday by 14 members of the state’s House of Assembly to concede defeat, saying “I don’t want you to trouble your mind there won’t be testimonies without battles. Go and concede defeat in the overall interest of Ekiti. You were removed illegally but let God fight for you.”

Also speaking at the event, the wife of the governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose said her husband would come back to Ekiti a triumphant man.

“We are coming back, I don’t know how but I have 200 per cent assurances,” she said.

In his sermon entitled, “Affliction shall not rise the second time,” the Chaplain of Government House, Revd. Seyi Olusola, said a man must be ready to face affliction, if he must rise.

“Don’t allow anything to trouble your mind, always come to God,” he said.

The event was attended by traditional rulers led by their Chairman and Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

Also at the event were ; the outgoing Deputy-governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and his wife, Janet; the Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo; Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Modupe Alade; former Speaker, Oluwawole; members of the National and State Assembly, and members of the cabinet among others.